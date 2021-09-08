CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 149,617 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,371,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,796,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.51. 22,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,586. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price objective (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

