CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,597 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

STN stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,573. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

