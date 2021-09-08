CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.
Shares of CTPCY stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. CITIC has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.
CITIC Company Profile
