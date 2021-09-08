CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of CTPCY stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. CITIC has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

