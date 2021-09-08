Cipher Achieves Market Capitalization of $61,222.59 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 59.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Cipher coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $61,222.59 and approximately $187.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.41 or 0.00681844 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001640 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.84 or 0.01277521 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Cipher

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.