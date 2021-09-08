Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $0.93. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,141,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 52,318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $222.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $147.06 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

