Chromia Price Down 26.9% Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $138.38 million and $96.48 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00058442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.00164132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.83 or 0.00711890 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

