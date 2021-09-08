Chesnara plc Announces Dividend of GBX 7.88 (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.88 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CSN opened at GBX 314.70 ($4.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 49.35, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 279.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 277.92. The firm has a market cap of £472.51 million and a PE ratio of 10.26. Chesnara has a 12-month low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 322.50 ($4.21).

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.