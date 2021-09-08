Chesnara plc Announces Dividend of GBX 7.88 (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.88 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:CSN opened at GBX 314.70 ($4.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 49.35, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 279.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 277.92. The firm has a market cap of £472.51 million and a PE ratio of 10.26. Chesnara has a 12-month low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 322.50 ($4.21).
Chesnara Company Profile
