Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 109.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,655 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,355 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 147.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,901 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after acquiring an additional 626,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

