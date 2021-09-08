Chain Guardians Hits Market Capitalization of $28.36 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002083 BTC on major exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $28.36 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00152085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.26 or 0.00723142 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043199 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.