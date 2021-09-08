CertiK (CTK) Market Cap Hits $114.53 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00004358 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $114.53 million and $50.22 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00129194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00179148 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.07 or 0.07141036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,584.44 or 0.99836324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.70 or 0.00745171 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,947,634 coins and its circulating supply is 56,315,964 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

