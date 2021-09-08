Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%.

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Centogene has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $205.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of -2.15.

CNTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 213.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Centogene worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

