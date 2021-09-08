Celo (CELO) Price Hits $4.31 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $176.03 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.31 or 0.00009361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00132227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00187869 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.58 or 0.07250487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,121.42 or 1.00163169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.40 or 0.00902133 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

