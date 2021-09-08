Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.76 Million

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce $30.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.08 million to $31.97 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $31.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $127.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $129.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $126.27 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $132.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%.

CDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE CDR opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $18.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In related news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.