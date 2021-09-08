Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce $30.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.08 million to $31.97 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $31.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $127.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $129.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $126.27 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $132.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%.

CDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE CDR opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $18.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In related news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.