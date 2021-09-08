Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.48 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post sales of $12.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.76 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $9.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $50.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.77 billion to $51.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $56.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.69 billion to $59.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,682. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.67 and its 200 day moving average is $222.83.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Amundi purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,940,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

