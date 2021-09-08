Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $993.83 Million

Analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to announce sales of $993.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $925.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Catalent posted sales of $845.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

NYSE CTLT traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average of $111.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

