Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CASY opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $165.38 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.71.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.09.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

