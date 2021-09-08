Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the highest is ($0.28). Carpenter Technology posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -39.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

