Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,448 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 119,911.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 611.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.65 and a 200-day moving average of $185.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.