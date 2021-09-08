CargoX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $384,143.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $55.83 million and approximately $384,143.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CargoX has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00148614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.41 or 0.00731445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00043544 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

