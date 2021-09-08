Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £27,156.96 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.18.

About Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU)

Carador Income Fund plc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO Capital Partners International LLP. The fund is co-managed by GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in Senior Notes of CDOs collateralized by senior secured bank loans and equity and mezzanine tranches of CDOs.

