Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 1,856 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,844,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 226,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 280,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 53,892 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 46,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,336. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

