Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $344,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $249.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.07. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.51 and a 1 year high of $250.78.

