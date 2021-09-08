Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,632. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.55. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

