Cappasity Tops 1-Day Volume of $30,978.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Cappasity has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $30,978.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

