Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,744,000 after acquiring an additional 160,418 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,465,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,879,000 after buying an additional 105,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,952,000 after buying an additional 153,683 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13.

