Canal Insurance CO Purchases Shares of 13,100 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 376,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 173,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after buying an additional 154,869 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 153,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $8,578,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,356. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $87.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.35.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

