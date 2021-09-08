Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$158.00 to C$170.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 65,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,648,272 shares.The stock last traded at $126.80 and had previously closed at $127.22.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after acquiring an additional 174,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after acquiring an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after acquiring an additional 938,367 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average of $110.54.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

