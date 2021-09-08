Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.80.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.38. 66,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,005. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.