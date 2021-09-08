Cameco Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.

CCJ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

CCJ opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -571.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.