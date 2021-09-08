Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Up 6.5%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.41. 1,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 146,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $595.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.77.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Knott David M increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.8% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 308,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

