California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) vs. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Head to Head Review

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $868.72 million 0.44 -$276.07 million ($11.33) -2.13

California Beach Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for California Beach Restaurants and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1 1 3 0 2.40

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus price target of $35.20, suggesting a potential upside of 46.06%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -5.89% -31.28% -3.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 8.44, meaning that its stock price is 744% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

California Beach Restaurants beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

