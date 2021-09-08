Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total transaction of $622,460.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,268,091.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,613,000 after acquiring an additional 324,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.56. 878,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,158. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $167.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.