Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.20

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 11.80 ($0.15). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 11.90 ($0.16), with a volume of 1,109,357 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.95 million and a PE ratio of -5.17.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

