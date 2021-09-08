Bunicorn (BUNI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.58 Million

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $13.22 million and $3.58 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded 59.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00059945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00132565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00190562 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.96 or 0.07304767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,195.88 or 1.00283558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.60 or 0.00741558 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

