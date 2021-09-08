Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.36.

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE:BC opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.11. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.