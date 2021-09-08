Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

