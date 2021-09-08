Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 194,643 shares.The stock last traded at $62.81 and had previously closed at $63.28.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $4,478,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

