Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Decreased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,456,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441,891 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 5.8% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,248,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,085. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.