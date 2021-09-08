Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives $8.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 245,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 179,068 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 93,948 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,083,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 60,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.