Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives $8.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.
BKD opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.95.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 245,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 179,068 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 93,948 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,083,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 60,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.
