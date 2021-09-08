Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Target Price at $154.60

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $128.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.23. WSP Global has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $134.08.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.