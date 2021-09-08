Brokerages Set SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Target Price at $14.38

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,974. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.91 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.