Brokerages Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Brokerages expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $11.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

MHK traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.47. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

