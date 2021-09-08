Brokerages Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $9.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,692,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,807. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,150 over the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

