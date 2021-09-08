Brokerages Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.27. 162,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,031. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,120 shares of company stock valued at $910,812. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 284,386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 224,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 40.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,634 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

