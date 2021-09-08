Brokerages Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). CareCloud reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTBC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other CareCloud news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 46,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $401,496.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,990,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $214,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,040 shares of company stock worth $1,413,078 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in CareCloud by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareCloud stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.19. 291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

