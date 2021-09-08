Brokerages Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Announce $3.05 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the highest is $3.11. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $12.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.21 to $15.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $399.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.03. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,965. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after buying an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.