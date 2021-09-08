Brokerages Anticipate ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on IS. Oppenheimer began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.37.

Shares of NYSE:IS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. 28,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,444. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30. ironSource has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $2,433,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $2,100,000.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

