Brokerages Anticipate ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ironSource.
ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.
Shares of NYSE:IS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. 28,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,444. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30. ironSource has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $2,433,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $2,100,000.
ironSource Company Profile
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ironSource (IS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.