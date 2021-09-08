Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $612.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce sales of $612.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $603.10 million and the highest is $618.10 million. DexCom reported sales of $500.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $551.30. 10,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.96. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $555.00.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,354 shares of company stock valued at $19,540,187 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

