Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. CF Industries posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,092.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NYSE CF traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,987. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.