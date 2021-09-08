Brokerages Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AAON by 59.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AAON by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 5.0% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 321.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.92. 215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.55. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

